SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A woman is dead after a fire Tuesday morning in Northumberland County.

Fire officials say the victim died in an apartment on East Dewart Street in Shamokin.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m.

Fire crews said five adults and two children lived in the apartment building.

Investigators believe the fire started in the apartment of the victim.

