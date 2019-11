× UPDATE: Mundy Street Reopen After Water Main Break

UPDATE: Mundy Street is reopened with lane restrictions in place according to PennDOT.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break has a major road in Luzerne County closed.

The break happened along Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A representative for Pennsylvania American Water says customers in the Highland Park area have either no water or low water pressure.

The road is closed until repairs can be made in Luzerne County.