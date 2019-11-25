Remembering Arabella Parker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Usually, I write obituaries or make comments about older people, folks who`ve lived their lives before moving on to a final rest, but then I heard about Arabella parker of Northumberland County.

Arabella Parker, three years of age, she will always be three years of age.

What killed her didn`t happen by accident.

Police tell us they have someone in custody who allegedly beat her and beat her badly.

There was a candlelight vigil the other night.

Neighbors and friends of neighbors gathered here and in some surrounding communities to pray, to show support, to condemn the violence that killed Arabella.

I watched the story Peggy Lee did and was reminded of how young three years old really is.

Arabella never reached first grade or read Doctor Seuss by herself or did any of the other things kids do moving on through life.

Peggy`s story told of how the child would be taken off a respirator and would then be on her own.

She didn`t make it.

Critical condition is tough to come back from, tougher when you`re only three.

Arabella parker has passed on and if there is such a place as heaven, a place populated by angels, then she will surely be there and with them.

She was three years old, young enough, sweet enough and pretty enough to deserve nothing less.