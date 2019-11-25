Carbondale Police Dog Among Top Dogs in the Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- We have an update on a nationwide contest several K-9s from our area were in the running for.

A police dog from Lackawanna County is among the top dogs in the country.

Axel, a member of the Carbondale Police Department placed second in Aftermath Services Annual K-9 grant.

Carbondale police will get a $4,000 grant to improve its existing K-9 program.

Nearly 400 law enforcement agencies entered the contest.

Congratulations Axel and the Carbondale Police Department.