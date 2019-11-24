70 Years of Bliss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A couple from Luzerne County celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sunday.

Mary and Stanley Buckley were married on Thanksgiving day in 1949 in Wilkes-Barre.

The couple lived in the east end of Wilkes-Barre for most days of their wedded bliss.

The 91-year-olds celebrated the big day at allied services surrounded by friends and family.

"Their relationship is everlasting, and I know just like our balloons say love always and forever it will be always and forever,” daughter in law Theresa Buckley said.

A very happy anniversary to Mary and Stanley.