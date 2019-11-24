70 Years of Bliss

Posted 6:34 pm, November 24, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A couple from Luzerne County celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sunday.

Mary and Stanley Buckley were married on Thanksgiving day in 1949 in Wilkes-Barre.

The couple lived in the east end of Wilkes-Barre for most days of their wedded bliss.

The 91-year-olds celebrated the big day at allied services surrounded by friends and family.

"Their relationship is everlasting, and I know just like our balloons say love always and forever it will be always and forever,” daughter in law Theresa Buckley said.

A very happy anniversary to Mary and Stanley.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.