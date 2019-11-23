The Wyoming Area football team beat Montoursville 43-27 in the PIAA Class "AAA" Quarterfinals. With the win, the Warriors advance to play Tamaqua in the Eastern Final.
Wyoming Area Tops Montoursville to Reach Class “AAA” Eastern Final
