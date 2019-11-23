At least 3 people dead after Amtrak train crashes into vehicle

Posted 8:07 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08PM, November 23, 2019
An Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Saturday afternoon, killing at least three people, authorities said.

“It appears the vehicle was traveling over the tracks and did not stop” as the train approached, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told CNN.

Investigators believe three people were in the vehicle and all were killed. First responders have not been able to access the vehicle, which was heavily damaged, Barbera said.

The crash happened north of West Palm Beach around 2 p.m. local time.

Silver Star Train 92 still was stopped Saturday evening, Amtrak said in a tweet. The train had been traveling from Miami to New York.

There were no injuries to the 200 passengers or crew on the train, Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said.

