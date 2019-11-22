The Southern Columbia football team had little trouble with Upper Dauphin, beating the Trojans 63-22 in the PIAA Class "AA" Quarterfinals.
Southern Columbia Rolls Past Upper Dauphin to Reach Eastern Final
-
High School Football: Week #14 Schedule
-
Southern Columbia still on track for 10th State Title
-
Which Team is Supreme?
-
High School Football: Week #10 Matchups
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2019
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #8 2019
-
All Access: Southern Columbia Vs. Wyoming Area
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2019
-
Parking Preparations for Friday’s Big Game in Montoursville
-
Stars Shine Bright Under Friday Night Lights
-
-
Traffic Alerts for Southern Columbia vs. Wyoming Area Game
-
Southern Columbia Tigers Play on National Television
-
Talkback 16: High School Football Game, WNEP Doghouse