‘FBI Adventures of Will Chair’ – Author Shares Personal Experience in New Book

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton native is hoping to give back to Camp Spifida, a summer camp for children with disabilities

Billy Kraser has spina bifida and now he’s is self-publishing a children’s book about acceptance, and he plans to donate half his profits back to his childhood summer camp.

Kraser, 20, of Scranton, has spina bifida and says he often felt different growing up until he went to Camp Spifida in Millville. The summer program is part of Camp Victory and serves kids with disabilities ages 6 through 18.

“I felt like I was at home,” said Kraser. “I felt like I wasn’t different and that also inspired me a lot because I feel like when you’re not different from other people, you feel like you can do anything.”

Kraser has self-published books in the past just for fun and you can find them on Amazon for around $5, but this holiday season, Kraser is writing for a reason. He’s publishing a children’s book about an FBI agent with spina bifida. The main character is agent Will Chair, a pun on the word wheelchair.

“He also has spina bifida I kind of created him as my own likeness,” Kraser explained.

The FBI Adventures of Will Chair details for readers how he overcame his disability to become an FBI agent. He investigates cyberbullying and other cases that kids ages 10 to 12 might relate to.

“If you want to be a change, it’s not hard. All you’ve got to do is be nice to people. That’s what I would say. It teaches the student or child to be nice to people rather than brushing them off like they’re not there.”

The book will be available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Preorders start December 1. Kraser has pledged 50 percent of profits to benefit Camp Spifida where Kraser plans to become a camp counselor.