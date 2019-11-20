Wild Police Chase Stretches Through Five Communities in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. -- A man led police on a wild chase through five communities in the Wyoming Valley.

Police say they were finally able to stop the driver, Dario Collado of Wilkes-Barre after Collado collided with a Kingston patrol car.

Jennifer Zupa watched it all from her window.

“The officers around here are great. We have a really tight-knit family I guess you want to say in Forty-Fort so for something to happen like that to one of ours it's really disturbing,” Zupa said.

The chase started along Grove Street in Pringle. Police say Collado was driving with a suspended license and the wrong license plate on his vehicle. After he was pulled over, he sped off driving from Pringle into Forty Fort, Kingston, Wilkes-Barre, and Swoyersville. Taking the Cross-Valley Expressway three times to get away. It ended in Swoyersville near the Forty Fort line along Slocum Street.

“We looked out the other bedroom window and we could see flashing lights and about five cruisers down that way and there were policemen walking around the neighborhood,” Fred Wesley of Swoyersville said.

Police say Collado and a passenger in the car tried to then run off on foot. Collado was arrested, but the passenger did get away.

“They were here for about two hours looking,” Wesley said.