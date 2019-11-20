Wild Police Chase Stretches Through Five Communities in Luzerne County

Posted 11:17 pm, November 20, 2019, by

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. --  A man led police on a wild chase through five communities in the Wyoming Valley.

Police say they were finally able to stop the driver, Dario Collado of Wilkes-Barre after Collado collided with a Kingston patrol car.

Jennifer Zupa watched it all from her window.

“The officers around here are great. We have a really tight-knit family I guess you want to say in Forty-Fort so for something to happen like that to one of ours it's really disturbing,” Zupa said.

The chase started along Grove Street in Pringle. Police say Collado was driving with a suspended license and the wrong license plate on his vehicle. After he was pulled over, he sped off driving from Pringle into Forty Fort, Kingston, Wilkes-Barre, and Swoyersville. Taking the Cross-Valley Expressway three times to get away. It ended in Swoyersville near the Forty Fort line along Slocum Street.

“We looked out the other bedroom window and we could see flashing lights and about five cruisers down that way and there were policemen walking around the neighborhood,” Fred Wesley of Swoyersville said.

Police say Collado and a passenger in the car tried to then run off on foot. Collado was arrested, but the passenger did get away.

“They were here for about two hours looking,” Wesley said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.