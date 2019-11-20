‘The Nutcracker’ Has a New Home in Scranton

Posted 5:23 pm, November 20, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- After 43 years, the Ballet Theatre of Scranton’s holiday performance of "The Nutcracker" will no longer be at Maywood University.

“Marywood was always a nice location, there's lots of room, lots of seating,” Patty Doyle of Moscow said.

This year, “The Nutcracker” has a new home -- the Theater at North.

The artistic director for the Ballet Theatre of Scranton says it's a good change because of the new relationship the ballet company has formed with the Theater at North.

“We have 5 performances in the Springtime. So, we had all of our performances there and it's just our home now. They were just so welcoming to us, and it just felt that it would be a perfect place for us to be,” artistic director of the Ballet Theatre of Scranton Joanne Arduino said.

Dunmore high school junior Celia Eagen will perform the role of Clara for the first time.

“I love performing at North and I'm really excited because it's going to be a new change, but it should be for the better,” Eagen said.

“The Nutcracker” performance will still be free, the ballet company calls it a gift to the community, which is fitting because the Theatre at North is housed in the Goodwill at North building.

“The mission for Goodwill at North is to service the community, so we thought it was a perfect partnership,” Arduino said.

“As wonderful as it was in the past, being in a new theatre, and it's an intimate theatre, we're making some changes. So, it's very fresh for all of us. Everyone's excited about it, and I think the community is excited about it.”

