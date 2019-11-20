Grieving Family Remembers Good Samaritan Killed Helping Strangers

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. -- A man from Carbon County is being remembered as a Good Samaritan after he was killed while helping strangers.

Lloyd Musick of Summit Hill died when he was struck by a mini-van while he was assisting at a crash scene.

Mother Debbie Zinck and daughter Kaitlyn Musick sit in a state of shock and grief at the sudden loss of a beloved husband and father.

“There`s nothing but torment and horrible pain because we loved him,” said Debbie.

“Everybody loved him,” said Kaitlyn.

49-year old Lloyd Musick of Summit Hill was killed while doing what they say came naturally to him, being a Good Samaritan.

“He saw a wreck and stopped like he would any other time because that`s what he would do,” said Debbie.

State police say Musick was driving on Route 309 in Lehigh County around 5:30 last night when he came upon a crash at this intersection at Mountain Road between a car and pick-up truck with the truck overturned on its driver`s side.

He and two other passers by got out of their vehicles to help.

Police say that`s when a minivan hit all three of them; Musick was killed.

“He would give you the shirt off of his back, he did everything for me, everything,” said Kaitlyn. “I don`t even know how to live without him. I have no idea.”

Debbie says she and Lloyd bought their house nearly four years ago with the goal being to renovate it into a home for them. That dream will never truly be a reality now that he`s gone.

“We did everything ourselves and it`s nowhere near done and it probably wouldn`t in 10 years, but we kept working on it,” said Debbie.

Musick`s family says since the early 90`s he volunteered when he could for the Diligence Fire Company in Summit Hill.

It was that instinct to help that made him stop at the crash.

“That`s what he does, he died a hero,” said Kaitlyn.

Police say one of the other passers by was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The other person had only minor injuries.

