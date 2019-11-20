Flight the Flu With a Cup of Joe

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- It's fall, it's cold and you know what that means. It's flu season and Lehigh Valley Health Network is educating people here in Schuylkill County about flu shots and flu prevention with a unique twist, and it all centers around coffee.

"We really just want to look at: how can we help deliver that message of better health and taking care of yourself and taking care of your family,” Michael Peckman of the Lehigh Valley Health Network in Schuylkill said.

Customers here at Market Square Coffee House in Orwigsburg enjoyed a free cup of coffee, thanks to Lehigh Valley hospital-Schuylkill.  In addition, representatives with the health network were on hand to call attention to the importance of receiving a flu vaccination during this holiday season.

"When we came in, all the papers were here and all the information and everything. It's a good thing to have and it's information that a lot of people never even think of.” Kathleen Kelly of Orwigsburg said.

Lehigh Valley Hospital of Schuylkill held the same event in Pottsville at Dunkin Donuts as well as pressed coffee and books. Those who enjoyed a hot cup of coffee on this chilly day also were given hand sanitizer and a flu shot tip card.

"It's a really cool thing to get some new initiative into the communities for something as important as flu shots because everybody needs those,” owner of Market Square Coffee House Kris Sadler said.

Some flu prevention tips from Lehigh Valley Hospital of Schuylkill include washing your hands often, have hand sanitizer handy, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth and covering your mouth when you cough.

