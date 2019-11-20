× Carbon County Man Killed at Crash Scene

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — A volunteer firefighter from Carbon County has died after being hit by a minivan as he tried to help people in a crash.

Lloyd Musick, 49, from Summit Hill, died Tuesday night. He was hit helping people along Route 309 near New Tripoli in Lehigh County.

Two others standing alongside the road were also hit. One was seriously injured.

Musick’s family has set up a GoFundMe page. They write he was, “an amazing person who died helping someone he didn’t even know.”