× Vice Principal Resigns After Chicken Prank

SUNBURY, Pa. — A vice principal in Northumberland County is calling it quits after a high school prank involving live chickens.

Officials at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury tell us, Brandy Weist resigned.

She’s been suspended ever since that senior prank gone wrong back in May.

Students toilet papered hallways and even let several live chickens loose inside the school.

The tradition was supposed to be supervised, but the superintendent says it went too far.