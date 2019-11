Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Officials in part of Carbon County are giving the go-ahead for construction of a new hospital.

At a special meeting Monday Mahoning Township Supervisors approved Lehigh Valley Health's plan.

It wants to build a facility off of Route 443 near Lehighton.

Members of the township planning commission had asked township supervisors to deny the hospital's proposal saying another hospital would be one too many.

Saint Luke's already has two facilities in Carbon County.