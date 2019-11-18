Mistrial in Pizza Delivery Murder in Monroe County

Posted 10:42 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45PM, November 18, 2019

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Shocking news from the Monroe County Courthouse.

A mistrial is declared in the murder trial of three people accused of killing a pizza delivery man in East Stroudsburg two years ago.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and Salvatore Roberts are all charged with the 2017 shooting death of Richard Labar.

Monday a family member of Labar confirmed for Newswatch 16 that the trial has been halted because of a computer glitch that somehow affected the jury selection process.

We're told the murder trial in Monroe County will be rescheduled.

 

