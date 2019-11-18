Man Charged with Vandalizing Bald Eagle State Forest

Image from Bald Eagle State Forest Facebook page

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A man from Union County has been charged with vandalizing parts of a state forest in Centre County.

Thomas Ward, 44, of Mifflinburg, faces criminal mischief and related charges after investigators say he carved and spray-painted parts of Bald Eagle State Forest on three occasions in October and November.

After posting photos of the vandalism on Facebook, forest rangers got tips identifying Ward. Forest rangers said Ward admitted to the vandalism after being interviewed.

