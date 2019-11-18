Long Prison Term for Child Rapist in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A child rapist from Clinton County has been sentenced to 160 years in prison.

Gordon Young, 56, of Williamsport, pleaded guilty in July to raping a girl for several years back in the mid-1990s.

The victim says Young threatened to break her jaw if she ever told anyone.

During sentencing, the Clinton County judge said his intention was primarily to, “simply remove Young from society.”

Young will not be eligible for parole until he’s 96 years old.