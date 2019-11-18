Gift Donations Needed for Children in Wyoming Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- For Christmas, some families in need in the Wyoming Valley need help to keep the holiday spirit alive at home.

That's where Big Brothers Big Sisters and Catholic Social Services step in with their Adopt an Angel program. People can get a present profile for a child or a family and donate gifts.

"I think when it comes to this opportunity, this is another way for people in the community would be able to join a kiddo support system and a family's team of support even if they are not a big themselves," explained Kristie Swetts, a program specialist with BBBS.

"These kids are asking for clothes," said CSS caseworker, Bernadette Perez. "They're not asking for toys they're asking for stuff that they need from socks to boxers to clothes to hair products, so we are trying to reach out to get the help for these kids because everyone deserves a Christmas."

People involved in this gift donation program tell Newswatch 16 this is the first time in recent memory where mid-November has come around children in the Wyoming Valley are still on the waiting list for donations.

"We had more demand this year and so we are super appreciative to the parishes and all the families that normally reach out to us, we just have a greater need this year," said BBBS program director Amanda Sivco.

"It's the families of course that are in need and a lot of these kids are not going to have a Christmas this year if it's not for this program," adds Perez.

The list still has close to 100 children who need someone to lend a hand to help put gifts under their tree.

"You know a winter jacket or new sneakers or a flat iron on their list. It's not the newest iPhone it's the simple things that we take for granted," explained CSS caseworker Taryn Wojnar. "You don't realize you are pretty fortunate to be on this end of things."

If you would like to sign-up to donate gifts to a child, or family, in need you can call 800-955-4376 or email mentor@bbbsnepa.org