Five Below Starts Selling Products for More Than $5

Posted 1:07 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, November 18, 2019

Five Below, a popular store focusing on products for $5 and under, is undergoing a colossal change: Its price point is going up for the first time in 17 years.

Five Below, a popular store focusing on products for $5 and under, is undergoing a colossal change: Its price point is going up for the first time in 17 years.

No longer will the store, a bargain hunter’s dream, only sell items priced at $5 and under. Now, the store will be raising prices on certain items — including tech products and certain toys and games.

“We’ve always done everything possible to absorb cost increases,” the company said in a statement. “Recently, we had to raise prices above $5 on tech items to keep providing the products you love.”

For the toys and games priced up to $10, the company will keep them in a separate area of the store, called “Ten Below Gift Shop.” For electronics, Five Below is adding a section called “Ten Below Tech.”

But the name “Five Below” is one thing that’s not changing. The store — known for selling everything from makeup and clothes to candy — will be keeping its original name despite the change.

Most of the store’s merchandise remains at $5 and below, according to the company.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.