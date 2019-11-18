× A Magical Trip for Hughesville Chorus

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — The Hughesville High School Spartan Chorus will soon be singing at the happiest place on earth. The choir was chosen to perform at Disney World’s Candlelight Processional on November 30.

“The Candlelight Processional is about 300 high school kids, a professional orchestra, and a professional choir in the center and they do this from Thanksgiving to Christmastime at Disney World,” said choir director Brian Barckley.

School choirs from all over the world auditioned, but only a handful made the cut. Hughesville will have nearly 50 students going to Orlando and all of them have been working every day to make this dream come true.

“It’s a very difficult audition process,” Barckley said. “You have to send two video excerpts of our choir singing to Disney for approval.”

“We work really hard in here to learn the music and learn it well and sing it well, and the fact that we are getting a chance to go show people that we have put that work into it is really a great feeling,” said senior Ian Runyan.

The Spartan Chorus performed at Disney World for the first time in 2016, and now three years later, they will be back again to play in front of thousands of people.

Sarah Pysher made the trip to Disney when she was a freshman. Now a senior, Pysher will get the chance to work with her younger choirmates.

“It’s great exposure for these kids who worked really hard and we like singing and I think it’s great that they recognized how hard we work and how good we can be,” Pysher said.

The choir will be performing all the songs they sing at Disney at the school’s Christmas concert on December 12.