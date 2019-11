Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Diocese of Scranton hosted the Aspire Gala on Saturday at its Pastoral Center in the Electric City.

20 Catholic schools unveiled their educational plans for the school year.

The gala also recognized accomplishments in education within the diocese.

Newswatch 16's Julie Sidoni emceed the gala showcasing all Catholic schools have to offer in Lackawanna County.