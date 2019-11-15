WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Hearings Continue

Water Main Break in South Scranton

Posted 2:42 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:43PM, November 15, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break in Scranton has some customers without water.

The break happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and East Locust Street.

There is no word on how many homes and businesses are affected or how long it will take to repair.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • George Lamprinos

    Yet another water main break in Scranton. Every month there’s a water main break in Scranton. Once again, we have a water company in break/fix mode. They’d rather line their shareholders pockets than perform periodic infrastructure upgrades. I guess paying shareholder dividends and paying the board of directors is more important than providing the service they’re contracted to do.

