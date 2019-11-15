Police Discover 26 Children Hidden Behind False Wall in Colorado Daycare Basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — For parents, it’s the stuff of nightmares.

Your toddler spending the day in a cramped basement, hidden behind a false wall, with 25 other toddlers and only 2 adults.

That’s what parents in Colorado Springs are trying to process right now, according to KKTV.

Parents had little to no notice to pick up their children from the now-closed Counterpoint School.

“They told me it just it was a licensing issue and that I needed to pick up my daughter,” says mother Sherri Musgrave.

This closure after a disturbing discovery at an at-home daycare nearby owned by the same woman, Carla Faith.

According to police, they received a tip about “Play Mountain Place” in-home daycare having too many kids.

When they went there, the daycare was empty.

Officers say when they confronted the owner, who lives on the same property, she would not cooperate but they heard the sound of children inside.

When officers looked around, they say they found a false wall and 26 kids in the basement.

Only two adults were down there with them, which is well above the ratio put forth by Colorado state regulations.

“I’m really hoping that nothing more nefarious has been going on and that, in fact, it is an overcrowding issue, which is bad enough as it is,” says Sherry Macwilliam, a mother of one of the children.

The Colorado Department of Human Services has an online tool for parents to look into childcare facilities.

They’ve now removed all records online for both of the locations owned by Faith. But before they did, several complaints filed against the Counterpoint School over the last few years were found. Those include lack of supervision and issues with the staff to child ratio.

“Carla seems like such a nice person and she’s been so accommodating. Perhaps she has a hard time saying no, I’m just gonna have to chalk it up to that,” says Macwilliam.

The owner was not arrested but police say they’re looking to pursue “appropriate” charges.