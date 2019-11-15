× $100K PA Lottery Millionaire Raffle Winner Sold in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — A lucky lottery player is now wealthier thanks to a winning ticket sold in Lackawanna County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket number drawn for the first $100,000 Weekly Drawing prize as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The winning ticket number, 00038405, was randomly drawn from among more than 38,600 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 5 and 11. The ticket was sold at Gerrity’s Supermarket on Birney Avenue in Moosic.

These weekly drawings lead up to the game’s main drawing on Jan. 4, 2020.

Only 500,000 tickets are available for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 4, which features 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million. Tickets cost $20 and will be available until 8 p.m. on the drawing date or until sold out. The drawing will award four prizes of $1 million; four prizes of $100,000; 100 prizes of $1,000; and 5,892 prizes of $100.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.