Tayler the Terrapin: Osterhout Commits to Maryland

"Going to college on a scholarship is like a dream come true to me," Tayler Osterhout said.

For her, that dream is now a reality. The level 10 gymnast from Clarks Summit is committed to Maryland. All of her hard work, paying off on National Signing Day.

"I'm just feeling so grateful for everybody who supported me, my family, my coaches, all my teammates and I'm just so super excited," Osterhout added.

"Twelve years worth of gymnastics, six days a week, countless hours of traveling," Tayler's mother Kim began to explain.

"Between school, juggling homework, learning all these new skills, it takes a lot of time and effort," her father, Chris completed the thought. "I'm so proud of her."

As they should be. The 17-year-old has already competed at nationals and even overseas in Hungary with the regional team. Now, she's focused on college, picking Maryland over Penn State, Kentucky and Arizona State, but no matter how far she goes, she'll always remember her roots.

"United Sports Academy has become my second home," Osterhout, the senior at Abington Heights said. "My coaches are like my family now."

"I remember, she was ten, probably, when she first told me that she would like to do gymnastics," Osterhout's coach at United Sports Academy, Omar Egas said. "She didn't even know what it meant at the time, but little by little, chip by chip, she kept pushing and pushing, getting closer to her goal and here it is. Now we're talking about her."

"This place has taught me to become the person I am today," Osterhout added. "It's taught me the skill level to become a college gymnast."

Osterhout is the 13th United Sports Academy gymnast to earn a division one scholarship. This place is turning into a factory and her goal is now the example.

"It says that we all work hard here and that every gymnast can have the opportunity to compete for college," Osterhout said of United Sports Academy.

"Some of our younger kids, younger generation, they have the opportunity to feel and dream what she did," Egas added.

"I just can't wait to compete for a university and show my skills off to everybody," she said.

And live, her dream.