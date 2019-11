× Mother Who Forced Her Kids to Sell Drugs Sentenced to Prison

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A mother from Luzerne County who forced her kids to sell drugs is going to prison.

Agnes Deroa of Hazleton was sentenced to up to six years behind bars.

She pleaded guilty in September to child endangerment.

Police say she made her three children ages 14, 12, and five sell drugs in Hazleton and West Hazleton over a period of four years.