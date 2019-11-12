× Blue Mountain Ski Resort Plans Earliest Opening Ever

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When the temperatures dip and the trails are set to open at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton, there’s a saying around the place: “’tis the ski’son.”

“We’re actually going to be kicking off the season this Saturday and Sunday and it’s going to be the first time in 42 years that we’re going to be open this early, so we’re all super excited about it,” said marketing specialist Ashley Seier.

Five trails and two lifts will be available for all the skiers and snowboarders out there from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Lot of surprise, lot of excitement, the guys are all anxious. They’re all chomping at the bit to get here on the hill. We’ve been out for two, three nights so far making snow. We got about a four-day stretch here we’re going to be going on and making snow,” said mountain manager Bob Taylor.

There are around 1,5000 snow guns on the mountain. They’ll be blowing snow around the clock until Thursday.

“We can put 14,000 gallons of water per minute onto the slopes, so as soon as the weather cooperates, we’re ready to go,” Seier added.