Veterans Day Ceremony Held in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Veterans were treated to a special ceremony on Monday in Wayne County.

The Hideout’s Help-A-Hero program hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring vets from the Wilkes-Barre VA Hospital.

Students from Wayne County middle schools as well as members of the Hamlin American Legion helped with the ceremony.

Local and state officials were on hand to commemorate the day in Wayne County.