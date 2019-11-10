Three People Arrested After Shooting in Milton

Posted 6:33 pm, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:13PM, November 10, 2019

MILTON, Pa. -- Three people are locked up and a man was taken to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Northumberland County.

Police were called to Elm Street in Milton just before 4 p.m. on Sunday and found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they have three people in custody in connection with the shooting but have not released their names.

There's no word on the victim's condition or what led to the gunfire.

