Bar Leveled by Early Morning Fire

GREENFIELD TWP, Pa.--Flames shot from the Paradise Inn along Route 106 in Greenfield Township while crews worked to douse the fire.

The fire sparked around 6 a.m. and brought the building almost entirely to the ground despite crews attempts to contain the flames.

No one was inside the bar at the time. Relatives of the owners of the bar came to survey the damage Sunday afternoon.

Owners have not said if they plan to rebuild.

Fire officials say the investigation into what caused the destructive blaze is ongoing.

 

