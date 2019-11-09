We are celebrating Veteran's Day! Jackie visits the Mess Hall restaurant in Daleville. It is an Armed Forces themed restaurant whose owner is all about honoring and serving those who serve and have served. They prepared their signature chicken Florentine.
Chicken Florentine by The Mess Hall
-
Home & Backyard Visits MacKenzie-Childs
-
Chicken Noodle Casserole It’s a Keeper!
-
Beautiful Backyard Landscape Ideas
-
Making Borscht and Canning Chow Chow at Ponduce Farms
-
KFC Will Start Testing Beyond Meat Fried Chicken
-
-
Man Stabbed to Death After Argument over Chicken Sandwich at Maryland Popeyes
-
Vine Wreath Snowman by The Potting Shed
-
Talkback 16: Camping Out for Chicken
-
Popeyes Manager Considers Taking New Chicken Sandwich Off Menu Over Lines, Accidents
-
Carmalt’s Tuna Nicoise
-
-
People Camp Outside New Chick-Fil-A in the Rain to Win Free Chicken for a Year
-
Chick-fil-A Opens in Wilkes-Barre Township
-
Front Yard Landscaping Project