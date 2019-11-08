The Slow Lane Podcast: Hanson’s, An Amusing Bit of History

Posted 4:30 am, November 8, 2019, by and

They came and went but are still talked about. Amusement parks that brought smiles and joy to thousands on weekends will be the topic of discussion this time on The Slow Lane. If you remember San Souci, Rocky Glen or Hanson’s come along for the ride…we’ll visit them all.

Also, find out when you can see a brand new documentary featuring Hanson’s Amusement Park!

Listen to more episodes HERE or wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Music and Spotify.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.