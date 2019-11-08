Donor Breast Milk Processing Source of Geisinger NICU Infection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER -- The source of the infection that led to the death of three infants in Geisinger Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) has been identified.

According to a release from Geisinger, investigators confirmed the source of the pseudomonas bacteria exposure came from the process the hospital was using to prepare donor breast milk.

Eight babies were infected and three of the children died from the infection earlier this year.

Geisinger's infection control team traced the bacteria to the equipment used in measuring donor breast milk for premature infants. Since September 30, the hospital has been using single-use equipment to measure and administer donor breast milk. There have been no new cases of infants becoming ill from the waterborne bacteria in the NICU since making this change, Geisinger said in their release.

Officials say at the time, there was no written policy for cleaning equipment and have since changed to single-use equipment for the process.

The Department of Health cited the hospital for not having a policy in place.

Geisinger is continuing to divert mothers delivering at less than 32 weeks and babies born prematurely at less than 32 weeks to different hospitals until the Department of Health determines an appropriate time to resume normal operations.

A hotline has been established for any community members who may have questions regarding this announcement. The hotline numbers are 570-214-9087 and 570-214-9088.

40.967538 -76.605639