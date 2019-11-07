× Two People Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. –Two people have been found dead inside a home in an apparent murder-suicide.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 the bodies were discovered inside this house along Ransom Road in Ransom Township earlier Friday evening.

It’s believed that Robert Bowen III, 68, of Clarks Summit killed Barbara Naumann, 58, of Dunmore before taking his own life.

There is no word yet on a possible motive.

State police are investigating in Lackawanna County.