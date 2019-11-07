Does It Really Work: Egg Bell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The maker of the Egg Bell claims the wireless doorbell can be hooked-up in just 5 seconds with no tools or electrical wiring. Just peel and stick the doorbell outside and plug the receiver into any outlet. The doorbell sends a signal to the receiver when someone presses the doorbell.

Lights flash inside and out when the bell is ringing. Choose from 50 traditional and musical chimes. You can even change the chimes to holiday tunes to spread good cheer. All this for only $19.99 at Boscov’s, but does it really work?