Another High-Rise Fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire crews in Scranton are on the scene of another high-rise fire.
The call came in around 5:45 a.m on Thursday for a fire at the Adams High-Rise Apartments on Adams Avenue.
Officials say the fire started in a storage unit on the second floor. The sprinkler system did go off.
Two residents were taken to the hospital for breathing in smoke, and a firefighter does have a minor injury.
A fire inspector is looking into the cause.
This is also the second fire at a high-rise in Scranton in less than 24 hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
41.419971 -75.647964