Another High-Rise Fire in Scranton

Posted 7:16 am, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, November 7, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire crews in Scranton are on the scene of another high-rise fire.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m on Thursday for a fire at the Adams High-Rise Apartments on Adams Avenue.

Officials say the fire started in a storage unit on the second floor.  The sprinkler system did go off.

Two residents were taken to the hospital for breathing in smoke, and a firefighter does have a minor injury.

A fire inspector is looking into the cause.

This is also the second fire at a high-rise in Scranton in less than 24 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

