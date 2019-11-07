Another day, another high-rise fire in Scranton. Firefighters call it highly unusual @WNEP pic.twitter.com/DAcWpbV9rE — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) November 7, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire crews in Scranton are on the scene of another high-rise fire.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m on Thursday for a fire at the Adams High-Rise Apartments on Adams Avenue.

Officials say the fire started in a storage unit on the second floor. The sprinkler system did go off.

Two residents were taken to the hospital for breathing in smoke, and a firefighter does have a minor injury.

A fire inspector is looking into the cause.

This is also the second fire at a high-rise in Scranton in less than 24 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.