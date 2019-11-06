Grandmother Charged with Child Endangerment, Assault

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A grandmother in Lackawanna County is facing child abuse charges after officials say she beat her grandchild in the shower and held his arm under hot and cold water.

According to police paperwork, Jeanne Lisi, 56, of Carbondale, is accused of beating her 9-year-old grandson after he allegedly made a mess in the bathroom.

It also says Lisi held the child against the shower wall and pulled his arm under both hot and cold water and hit him.

The investigation began when the victim’s school noticed bruises on his face and when asked, he said his grandmother told him not to talk about it or he would go into foster care.

The child was taken into protective custody.

Lisi is being charged for assaulting and endangering her grandson.