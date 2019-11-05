Williamsport Elects Slaughter as First Democratic Mayor in Over 20 Years

Posted 11:24 pm, November 5, 2019, by and

Democrat Derek Slaughter has been named mayor-elect of Williamsport. It's the first time a Democrat has been elected to mayor of Williamsport in over 20 years.

Slaughter is a Williamsport City Council member and city native.

"I am humbled, grateful that the voters of Williamsport decided to put their trust in me. I am looking forward to getting to work in January of 2020," said Slaughter.

"I am a mayor for the entire city, not just the Democrats. So you know, all of the tax-payers, citizens and voters of Williamsport put their trust in me. So I'm looking forward to working on behalf of all of them," Slaughter said.

He has been a teacher in the Williamsport Area School District where he also coached the girls' varsity basketball team for 10 seasons.

Slaughter is also an adjunct math instructor at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

For live election results, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.