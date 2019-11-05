Williamsport Elects Slaughter as First Democratic Mayor in Over 20 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Democrat Derek Slaughter has been named mayor-elect of Williamsport. It's the first time a Democrat has been elected to mayor of Williamsport in over 20 years.

Slaughter is a Williamsport City Council member and city native.

"I am humbled, grateful that the voters of Williamsport decided to put their trust in me. I am looking forward to getting to work in January of 2020," said Slaughter.

"I am a mayor for the entire city, not just the Democrats. So you know, all of the tax-payers, citizens and voters of Williamsport put their trust in me. So I'm looking forward to working on behalf of all of them," Slaughter said.

He has been a teacher in the Williamsport Area School District where he also coached the girls' varsity basketball team for 10 seasons.

Slaughter is also an adjunct math instructor at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

