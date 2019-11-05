× Paige Cognetti Named First Female Mayor of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Paige Cognetti will serve out the term of former mayor Bill Courtright, which ends in January of 2021. Courtwright was forced to resign on July 1 after entering a plea deal on three federal charges including bribery, conspiracy, and extortion.

Cognetti, a registered Democrat, ran as an independent candidate. A native of Beaverton, Oregon, she was appointed to the Scranton School Board in 2017 but quit in December of 2018 to work in Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale’s office. She helped write a scathing report of the Scranton School District.

Kyle Donahue, a Democrat who ran as an independent candidate, conceded the mayoral race to Paige Cognetti. Donahue worked on the campaign staffs of State Sen. John Yudichak and former U.S. Congressman Chris Carney.

Donahue was elected to Scranton School Board in 2013 and to city council in 2017.

“A short time ago, I called Paige Cognetti to congratulate her on her victory tonight. I look forward to working with her to give Scranton a clear vision and a fresh start,” said Scranton City Council Member Kyle Donahue.

