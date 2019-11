× Home in Luzerne County Ruined by Fire

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a home in Luzerne county Monday afternoon.

Smoke and flames filled the sky above the home along Karl Drive near Shavertown in the Luzerne County Back Mountain.

Initial calls went out after 1 p.m.

Police on scene tell Newswatch 16 no one was home at the time the fire started. Several pets are missing from the home.

There is no word on a cause.