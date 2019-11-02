Annual Christmas Bazaar Held in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW, Pa. -- The holiday spirit was also on display in Lackawanna County.

The Altar and Rosary Church of the Saint Catherine of Siena in Moscow hosted its Annual Spectacular Christmas Bazaar today.

There was lots of Christmas decor for sale.

All the proceeds benefit the church, the North Pocono Food Pantry and Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

"I taught high school in 38 years and was involved in a lot of the giving backing in the community where I grew up and in the district that I taught. I think it`s really important, especially for the people in need that they are able to receive the services," said Cathy Rummel, Millersburg.

There were also basket raffles and a bake sale at the church in Lackawanna County.