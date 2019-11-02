Annual Christmas Bazaar Held in Lackawanna County

Posted 9:38 pm, November 2, 2019, by

MOSCOW, Pa. -- The holiday spirit was also on display in Lackawanna County.

The Altar and Rosary Church of the Saint Catherine of Siena in Moscow hosted its Annual Spectacular Christmas Bazaar today.

There was lots of Christmas decor for sale.

All the proceeds benefit the church, the North Pocono Food Pantry and Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

"I taught high school in 38 years and was involved in a lot of the giving backing in the community where I grew up and in the district that I taught. I think it`s really important, especially for the people in need that they are able to receive the services," said Cathy Rummel, Millersburg.

There were also basket raffles and a bake sale at the church in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.