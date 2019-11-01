× Bucknell Engineering Teams Up With Amazon

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The college of engineering at Bucknell University recently teamed with Amazon Robotics.

The partnership will give students an opportunity to work with a large company like Amazon before they graduate.

“There have been some alumni who have been recruited by amazon and so the alumni currently working at amazon were aware of valuable projects to make for a great collaboration between Bucknell and Amazon robotics,” Shane Cohen, Director of Engineering Corporation Relations.

“At Bucknell we have been moving more in the direction of partnering with companies when students do their senior design project, so this is a year-long project that all students do that integrates their knowledge from electrical and computer engineering in a real-world scenario,” said Allen Cheville, engineering professor.

.@BU_ENGR professor and chair of #electrical and computer engineering Alan Cheville speaks with @WNEP news reporter @CKeatingWNEP for a story running in the 5:30 newscast about a senior design team that is working with @AmazonRobotics. pic.twitter.com/bw5ULCxk1B — Mike Ferlazzo (@MikeFerlazzo) November 1, 2019

“It’s just such an innovative company in general that they really are encouraging us to work hard to think out of the box and try something new which I think is a really big value of engineering that we are trying to learn,” said Hayley Reiner, Bucknell Senior Design Team.

Each member of the senior design team will have his or her own role within the project.

Members will break down the companies current delivery model and develop new ways to improve it.

“Teams are implying their electrical and computer knowledge to that problem and how can we look at internal processes, how can we generally enhance and create improvements to save time and increase revenue and ensure the consumer at the end of the day is happy with the services being provided,” said Cohen.

Students in the senior design class told Newswatch 16 that this is an amazing opportunity to show off their skills.

“It is definitely new and really kind of invaluable for us because this is unlike any other course,” said Matt McLaughlin, Bucknell Senior Design Team.

“Before this year we hadn’t been exposed to as much hands-on client interaction and more of the business side rather than the technical core engineering skills so this class and project, in general, has really been helping me build the skills that I will need,” said McLaughlin.