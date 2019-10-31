School Closings And Delays

Two Students Arrested for Threats at Two Separate Schools

Posted 12:00 pm, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51AM, November 1, 2019

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two students under arrest for threats at two separate schools in Luzerne County.

A student was charged with making a written threat Wednesday at Wyoming Valley West Middle School. Police say the arrest is the third in the past two weeks, involving threats at the middle school.

A separate threat was reported at the high school Wednesday morning. The high school was evacuated and classes canceled. Police searched the building, but nothing was found.

A student at West Side Career and Technology Center was also arrested Wednesday afternoon for making a written threat at the school in Luzerne County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.