Two Students Arrested for Threats at Two Separate Schools

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two students under arrest for threats at two separate schools in Luzerne County.

A student was charged with making a written threat Wednesday at Wyoming Valley West Middle School. Police say the arrest is the third in the past two weeks, involving threats at the middle school.

A separate threat was reported at the high school Wednesday morning. The high school was evacuated and classes canceled. Police searched the building, but nothing was found.

A student at West Side Career and Technology Center was also arrested Wednesday afternoon for making a written threat at the school in Luzerne County.

