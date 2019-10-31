Elderly Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

Police have charged 88-year-old Bernard Pedreira from Tobyhanna Township with homicide. Court papers indicate one of Pedreira’s guns went off during an argument between Pedreira and 72-year-old girlfriend. The woman was shot in the chest and died. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/8dAdrTwOud — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) October 31, 2019

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 88-year-old man in Monroe County is facing homicide charges after police say he killed his girlfriend.

Police were called out to the home of Bernard Pedreira and his girlfriend, Lydia Bulaon, 72, around 6 a.m. Thursday at their place along Saw Mill Road near Long Pond.

Pedreira told police that Bulaon told him to put his guns away and that he had his finger on the trigger and it went off.

He also told police there was no fighting in that instance, but the couple had been fighting for 25 years.

Developing story, check back for updates.