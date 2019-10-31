Elderly Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 88-year-old man in Monroe County is facing homicide charges after police say he killed his girlfriend.

Police were called out to the home of Bernard Pedreira and his girlfriend, Lydia Bulaon, 72, around 6 a.m. Thursday at their place along Saw Mill Road near Long Pond.

Pedreira told police that Bulaon told him to put his guns away and that he had his finger on the trigger and it went off.

He also told police there was no fighting in that instance, but the couple had been fighting for 25 years.

Developing story, check back for updates.

