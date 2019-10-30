Wyoming Valley West High School Dismissed Early Due to Threat

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. —  Students in the Wyoming Valley West School District were dismissed early after a threat in Luzerne County.

According to a voicemail left by the superintendent to parents in the district, school officials found a threatening note in the high school.

Students and staff were removed from the building before the district ultimately decided to cancel classes for the rest of the day.

The voicemail also states the high school will be searched by state police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

