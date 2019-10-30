Penn State Granted “Happy Valley” Trademark

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — “Happy Valley” is now the sole property of Penn State.

The US Patent Office today granted the university’s application to trademark the term.

The university can now use the moniker on clothes and sue for infringement of the trademark.

According to the Centre Daily Times, Penn State does not plan to charge local companies who already have “Happy Valley” on apparel.

