Florida Man Brought Loaded Gun to W-B/Scr International Airport
WILKES-BARRE /SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — A loaded handgun was found inside a carry-on bag at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Monday.
A TSA officer spotted the gun in an x-ray machine during a checkpoint.
Avoca police responded, confiscated the gun and questioned the man from Florida.
According to the TSA, airport operations were not affected.
This is the fourth time this year a gun was found at a security checkpoint at the airport near Avoca.
41.337768 -75.723781
2 comments
jsrant
Did he have a permit to carry?
Bob Stevens
Yeah its called the natural god given right, and the 2a prohibits the government from infringing, but they don’t care, they trample our rights anyway because no one fights back…