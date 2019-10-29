× Florida Man Brought Loaded Gun to W-B/Scr International Airport

WILKES-BARRE /SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — A loaded handgun was found inside a carry-on bag at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on Monday.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in an x-ray machine during a checkpoint.

Avoca police responded, confiscated the gun and questioned the man from Florida.

According to the TSA, airport operations were not affected.

This is the fourth time this year a gun was found at a security checkpoint at the airport near Avoca.