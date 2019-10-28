Police Seeking Info on Pocono Derailments

Posted 11:52 am, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, October 28, 2019

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- Authorities are asking for help finding the vandals who knocked several railroad cars off the tracks in Monroe County.

Photos from the Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad show the damage done at their properties near Pocono Summit and Mount Pocono.

The company says the vandalism happened back in July, but police are now reaching out for anyone who may know who is behind this to come forward.

Authorities say the vandals caused extensive damage to the rail cars and Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward to the person who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

If you have information related to these incidents, please contact Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at (570) 895-2400 or via email at rvenneman@pmrpd.com (subject line: Pocono Rail Derailment).

Anonymous tips can always be submitted at the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department website.

1 Comment

